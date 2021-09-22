Names released in Mondays unattended deaths

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Police say they have identified the two victims of what they called unattended deaths that happened Monday night. The call came in around 5:20 p.m. on the evening of September 20 for a report of a gunshot victim. When the officers arrived to the residence at 840 North Spruce Street, they located two deceased victims. Trisha Paxon-Dennette, 24, and her 4-year-old son, Russel Reeves, had both sustained apparent gunshot wounds.