CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spearman, TX

Texas Panhandle school named as 2021 National Blue Ribbon School

By David Gay
Myhighplains.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPEARMAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One Texas Panhandle campus was one of 325 schools recognized as 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools Tuesday. According to a news release from the Texas Education Agency, Spearman Junior High School was one of 26 schools in the state of Texas recognized by U.S. Secretary of Education as a National Blue Ribbon School. The recognition is based on “a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.”

www.myhighplains.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Fighting wave of misinfo, YouTube bans false vaccine claims

YouTube is wiping vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories from its popular video-sharing platform. The ban on vaccine misinformation, announced in a blog post on Wednesday, comes as countries around the world continue to offer free immunizations for COVID-19 to a somewhat hesitant public. Public health officials have struggled to push back against a steady current of online misinformation about the COVID-19 shot since development of the immunization first got underway last year.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Valley Mills, TX
City
Atlanta, TX
City
El Paso, TX
City
Edinburg, TX
City
Klondike, TX
City
Mcallen, TX
City
San Benito, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Seguin, TX
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Lamesa, TX
City
Spearman, TX
Local
Texas Education
The Associated Press

Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge Brenda Penny has been the calm eye of the storm surrounding Britney Spears and the conservatorship that controls her life. The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has thus far been able to act more as a caretaker than a dictator in the case, but at a potentially pivotal hearing on Wednesday afternoon, she will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to keep Spears’ father on as her conservator, or whether to end the conservatorship altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hill

NBA announces it will withhold pay of unvaccinated players

The NBA announced on Wednesday that it will withhold pay for unvaccinated players who miss games this season. “Any player who elects not to comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for games that he misses,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement. The withholding of pay...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Panhandle School#Kamr#Kcit#Atlanta Elementary School#The King Catholic School#Hawkins Elementary School#Lamar Elementary School#Ramona Elementary School#North Houston#Klondike High School#Early College High School#Porter Elementary School#Navarro Elementary School#Logos Preparatory Academy

Comments / 0

Community Policy