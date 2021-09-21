Texas Panhandle school named as 2021 National Blue Ribbon School
SPEARMAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One Texas Panhandle campus was one of 325 schools recognized as 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools Tuesday. According to a news release from the Texas Education Agency, Spearman Junior High School was one of 26 schools in the state of Texas recognized by U.S. Secretary of Education as a National Blue Ribbon School. The recognition is based on “a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.”www.myhighplains.com
