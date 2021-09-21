CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Former Probation Officer Found Guilty of Using a ‘Burner’ to Lure Minnesota Realtor, a Mother of Two, into Deadly Ambush on New Year’s Eve in 2019

By Alberto Luperon
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The third defendant in a Minnesota realtor’s tragic death was found guilty of perpetrating the ambush murder, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said on Monday. Jurors found Elsa Segura, 29, guilty of aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder, aiding and abetting attempted premeditated first-degree murder, aiding and abetting kidnapping, and aiding and abetting first-degree murder while committing kidnapping. Cedric Berry, 42, and Berry Davis, 42, were already sentenced to life without parole for shooting and killing 28-year-old Monique Baugh, a mother of two. They were convicted of first-degree premeditated murder, and attempted second-degree murder for trying to kill Baugh’s boyfriend, Jon Mitchell-Momoh. That leaves remaining defendant Lyndon Wiggins, who was Segura’s boyfriend. Wiggins reportedly had a business dispute with Mitchell-Momoh (Mitchell-Momoh reportedly testified that the dispute was related to a music label partnership; Segura claimed the dispute was related to drugs).

lawandcrime.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

Despite Texting His Mom That He Was ‘Really’ Going to Stab Ex-Girlfriend ‘in the Neck 57 Times,’ Suspect Claims He Never Intended Murder

A murder defendant testified that he never meant to kill his ex-girlfriend, but texts showed that he previously made violent, visceral threats toward the victim. Jurors found him guilty as charged of first-degree murder. “I’m really going to kill her,” Gilbert Newton III, 19, texted his mother about victim Morgan...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Maple Grove, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Law & Crime

Deputies Release Suicide 911 Call for Co-Worker Who Allegedly Snuck into Miya Marcano’s Apartment

Deputies have released the 911 call and incident report for a burglary suspect who died in an apparent suicide. Armando Manuel Caballero, 27, was found at an apartment complex in Seminole County, Florida, on Monday, authorities have said. That happened the same day deputies in neighboring Orange County announced he had expressed romantic interest toward his co-worker Miya Marcano, 19, and then snuck into her apartment shortly before she went missing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

W. Va. Man Attacked Showering Roommate with a Machete, Then Slit the Man’s Throat Before Turning a Gun on Himself

The deadly use of a large-sized hacking blade and a subsequent suicide-by-shooting in West Virginia over the weekend has left a small community’s law enforcement officials shocked at the violence. “You could hear a woman screaming on the phone,” Moundsville Police Lieutenant Steve Kosek said during a press conference. “It...
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Shooting#Murder#Ambush#Lure Minnesota Realtor#Wcco#Cbs
Law & Crime

Co-Worker Who Illegally Entered Woman’s Apartment Before She Went Missing Has Since Died in Apparent Suicide: Deputies

As deputies in Florida continue searching for a missing woman, authorities have announced disturbing development about a person of interest in the case. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office just named Armando Manuel Caballero, 27, as a person of interest in the disappearance of his co-worker Miya Marcano, a 19-year-old woman who was last seen on Friday afternoon. Sheriff John Mina said that authorities had gotten a burglary warrant against Caballero, but deputies will never execute it: Caballero was found dead in an apparent suicide on Monday in neighboring Seminole County.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Law & Crime

‘I Was Mad, I Was Extremely Mad’: Pa. Deputy, a Father Who Helped Saved an Infant from a Drug Overdose, Recalls Harrowing Incident

A sheriff’s deputy in Pennsylvania is being hailed as a hero for helping to save the life of a 7-month-old baby who was suffering from an apparent drug overdose in Harrisburg. Dauphin County Deputy Sheriff Tyler Bream recounted his actions in the heat of the moment — and his anger in the aftermath — in an interview earlier this week with WHTM’s Mark Hall.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Law & Crime

Missing 2-Year-Old Girl’s Stepfather Arrested for Alleged ‘Unlawful Disposal of Remains’

The stepfather of a missing 2-year-old girl has been arrested, and police reportedly fear the worst for the child’s wellbeing. Phillip Gardner, 30, was arrested Saturday night for a count each of unlawful disposal of remains and obstruction of justice, the Baton Rouge Police Department announced Sunday afternoon. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Prison, cops said. Officers did not publicly detail what they now think happened to missing toddler Nevaeh Allen, 2.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Law & Crime

Pike County Massacre Suspect Seeks Dismissal of Murder Charges and Death Penalty Case, Says Prosecutors Know He Didn’t Kill Anyone

Attorneys representing Pike County massacre suspect George Washington Wagner IV, who was charged along with his parents and brother in the murders eight members of the Rhoden family, told an Ohio judge that their client should not be eligible for the death penalty. The defense team claims new evidence shows he didn’t actually kill anyone.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

‘This Guy Is Dangerous’: Sheriff’s Office Says Marine Veteran Who Fatally Shot Florida Deputy During Traffic Stop Is on the Run

A man who fatally shot a deputy during a recent traffic stop is now on the run, Florida deputies say. The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Patrick McDowell, is considered dangerous. He was reportedly a U.S. Marine and used to work as a security guard. The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office announced that Deputy Josh Moyers, 29, died Sunday afternoon.
FLORIDA STATE
Law & Crime

‘The Laundries Did Not Help Us Find Gabby’: Petito Family’s Lawyer Calls Out Brian Laundrie and His Family Over Their ‘Silence’

The lawyer for the grieving family of Gabby Petito, 22, had some pointed words on Tuesday for the parents of the slain TikTok star’s missing boyfriend Brian Laundrie, 23. “We haven’t heard from the Laundrie family,” a reporter said during a press conference in Bohemia, N.Y. before asking her question. “We haven’t been able to hear much from the FBI–they can’t share a lot with us about Brian’s whereabouts. Is there anything that you can tell us about the efforts to find him, what the family thinks about where he might be, and the Laundrie family’s silence?”
BOHEMIA, NY
Law & Crime

Watch Live: Gabby Petito’s Family Press Conference

The family of slain woman Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, 22, is going to have a press conference on Tuesday. This happens as authorities in Florida continue to search for her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, 23, who was a person of interest in her disappearance and is wanted for allegedly using her debit card for more than $1000.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

First Reported Spousal Murder Case Involving Lesbian Couple Upended Yet Again as High Court Overturns Conviction After Third Trial

Cara Rintala has been tried for the murder of her wife on three separate occasions. None of those trials will be the final word. On Monday, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court overturned the defendant’s 2016 murder conviction over the 2010 death-by-strangulation of 37-year-old Annamarie Cochrane-Rintala. The case garnered national attention as the first conviction of a woman for the murder of her lawful wife, according to the TV station WWLP.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy