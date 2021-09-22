CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA Splits Human Spaceflight Directorate Into Two

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced today that he is dividing responsibility for the human spaceflight program into two. One Mission Directorate will focus on space operations and the other on develoing systems for exploring the Moon and Mars. It is a return to the NASA organization prior to 2011, but the decision caught the space community by surprise, prompting speculation about motives that might be in play.

Outsider.com

NASA Reveals New Photos of Perseverance Rover Hard at Work on Mars

Last Thursday (September 23rd), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) released new images that is showing the Perseverance Mars rover working hard on the surface of Mars. The rover, which landed on Mars’ Jezero Crater in February 2021, is currently searching for signs of ancient microbial life. NASA shared...
The Independent

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

The latest in a series of U.S. satellites that has recorded human and natural impacts on Earth’s surface for decades was launched into orbit from California on Monday to ensure continued observations in the era of climate change.Landsat 9 was carried into space aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket that lifted off from foggy Vandenberg Space Force Base at 11:12 a.m. Separation of the satellite from the rocket's upper stage was expected by early afternoon.A project of NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey, Landsat 9 will work in tandem with a predecessor, Landsat 8, to extend a...
FOXBusiness

Blue Origin unveils date, first two crew members for October suborbital spaceflight

Blue Origin's second suborbital spaceflight will blast off on Oct. 12 from the aerospace company's Launch Site One in West Texas. The trip, which is currently slated to liftoff at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time, will carry a crew of four, including former NASA engineer Chris Boshuizen and health care technology executive Glen de Vries.
spaceexplored.com

Artemis I preparations, Space Force’s new look, NASA leadership split & more top stories

This week, the Space Force gained a new look, NASA human spaceflight leadership has been divided, and preparations continue for Artemis I. NASA’s Space Launch System that will return us to the Moon has been fraught with delays. We are now just a few months away from the first launch of SLS. This first launch, on Artemis I, will be an uncrewed test flight of the vehicle. The rocket will carry 13 cubesats along for the ride. There has been a great deal of testing leading up to this point. From tests on the Solid Rocket Boosters and Core Stage to integration and modal testing, each aspect of the vehicle is being tested in preparation for them all to be working together during launch.
SlashGear

NASA creates two new mission directorates

Tuesday, NASA administrator Bill Nelson announced that the space agency was creating a pair of new mission directorates to see it through the next two decades. The announcement separates NASA’s Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate into the new Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate (ESDMD) and Space Operations Mission Directorate. According to Nelson, the changes are being made to accommodate increasing operations in low Earth orbit and the development of programs such as Artemis underway for deep space exploration.
spacepolicyonline.com

Boeing’s Starliner May Not Fly Until 2022

A NASA official said today that Boeing is still troubleshooting what went wrong with its Starliner spacecraft in August, scrubbing the test flight just hours before launch. They are still working on a schedule, but she said it could be next year before the flight can be attempted again. On...
spaceexplored.com

Asteroid named for NASA Science Mission Directorate Associate Administrator Thomas Zurbuchen

The WGSBN(a Working Group for the International Astronomical Union) is responsible for naming small planets and comets. On Monday, they released their latest bulletin, which included new names for a number of small planets. Among those, was a small asteroid being named in honor of Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA Associate Administrator for the Science Mission Directorate.
Houston Chronicle

NASA restructures as more humans get ready to go to space

NASA is being restructured to better handle the surge of people going into space today and in the not-too-distant future. More and more people are accessing microgravity on the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, a commercial capsule developed with help from NASA. The International Space Station has housed humans for an uninterrupted 21 years, and NASA hopes its successor will be a commercial space station. A NASA rocket and spacecraft are being developed to send humans to the moon, create a sustainable lunar presence and then go on to Mars.
spacecoastdaily.com

PHOTO OF THE DAY: SpaceX Makes History Again After World’s First All-Civilian Human Spaceflight Enters Orbit

BREVARD COUNTY • KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA – SpaceX has made history once again after successfully launching the world’s first all-civilian human spaceflight to orbit. The Inspiration4 mission lifted off aboard a Falcon 9 rocket with a Dragon spacecraft on Wednesday from historic Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Spaceflight Now

Chinese crew landing caps record-setting day in human spaceflight

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further. Three Chinese astronauts landed in the remote Gobi Desert...
