NASA Splits Human Spaceflight Directorate Into Two

This week, the Space Force gained a new look, NASA human spaceflight leadership has been divided, and preparations continue for Artemis I. NASA’s Space Launch System that will return us to the Moon has been fraught with delays. We are now just a few months away from the first launch of SLS. This first launch, on Artemis I, will be an uncrewed test flight of the vehicle. The rocket will carry 13 cubesats along for the ride. There has been a great deal of testing leading up to this point. From tests on the Solid Rocket Boosters and Core Stage to integration and modal testing, each aspect of the vehicle is being tested in preparation for them all to be working together during launch.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO