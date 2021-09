5G network slicing is the key technology that will enable the operators and engineers to provide services and applications to users according to their requested requirements. 5G development and deployment are accelerating, especially in Asia. Field trials are underway, components are coming, and testing covers the spectrum in more ways than one. What are the challenges and how is the ecosystem shaping up? Find out more in this month’s In Focus series.

