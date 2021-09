Do you have a calling? I believe the correct answer to this question is “yes!” What have you been called to do in your life? Are you following your calling?. Each of us has a calling. If you’re operating within your calling, as a general rule you look forward to what you do every day. If you’re operating outside your calling, your typical day is a bad experience! If your life is satisfying and fulfilling, you may well be living within your calling.

HOBBIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO