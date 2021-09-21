CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thumbs up, thumbs down

Thumbs down to the potential that a surge in foreclosures is likely as the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic continues. A Federal Reserve Bank of New York analysis suggests such problems in Connecticut are greater than in other parts of the country because the state’s 90-day delinquency rate was the second-worst in the nation even before the pandemic took hold here in March of 2020. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has said that mortgage debt is worse now than during the peak of the Great Recession of the 1930s. Homeowners in distress should stay in touch with lenders to seek information about funding still available through the Homeowner Assistance Fund Program.

Editorial: Thumbs up to possibility of digital vaccine passports in CT

Thumbs up to efforts to make it easier for Connecticut residents to provide digital proof of their vaccination status to gain entry to places that are limiting entry for COVID reasons. Officials including Gov. Ned Lamont have resisted calling them “vaccine passports,” since that terminology has inspired pushback, but the idea is sound. A growing number of public and private entities are requiring people to provide proof of their vaccination status as a condition of entry, and there should be an easy way for the vaccinated to provide it. A plan in the works in Connecticut, possibly in conjunction with nearby states, would make this process easier. We need to make it happen.
Middletown high videos depict fights officials partly attribute to learning changes

MIDDLETOWN — The start of the new academic year has been marred at city schools by a series of fights and at least one act of vandalism, officials said. Videos of three fights, showing students involved in altercations in the hallways of Middletown High School as others gathered to watch, were posted on social media by Republican Board of Education member Jonathan Pulino and candidate Bill Perkins, prompting some to complain about privacy concerns for the students who could be identified in the footage.
10 community health centers get over $5M for construction

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Ten community health centers in New Hampshire will receive a total of over $5.3 million through the American Rescue plan to support construction projects, the state's congressional delegation said Thursday. The grants range from over $120,000 to over $670,000. Recipients include Health First Family Care Center,...
Expanded eligibility to unemployment benefits to expire

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Pandemic-related provisions that expanded eligibility to unemployment benefits for people directly impacted by COVID-19 are set to expire on Friday, the Vermont Department of Labor said. The expanded eligibility was for situations including people needing to quarantine because of exposure to the coronavirus, care for a...
COVID outbreak at Westport elementary school spurs more testing

WESTPORT — A COVID outbreak at Saugatuck Elementary School has led state health officials to recommend a round of testing for all of the school’s staff and students. In a message sent to Saugatuck Elementary School families, Westport Superintendent of Schools Thomas Scarice said 15 cases at the school have been identified in the past week.
Lawmakers get consultants' report on new youth facility

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s sprawling youth detention center should be replaced with a much smaller facility designed and staffed as a residential treatment home instead of a prison, according a consultant’s report presented to lawmakers Thursday. The state currently spends $13 million a year to operate the 144-bed...
Anchorage mayor backs use of yellow stars by mask opponents

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The mayor of Alaska’s largest city pushed back against a proposed mask mandate before the Anchorage Assembly and defended the use of yellow Stars of David wore by people in opposition to the proposal. The hearing started Tuesday and was expected to continue Thursday, the Anchorage...
What happens to these assets if Medicaid is needed?

Q. I’m 59 and my husband is 72. I have a 403(b), Roth and traditional IRAs, some money in a checking account, life insurance and a pension upon retirement. My husband is on Social Security and has life insurance policy but has no retirement savings. We have a paid-off home. We are both pretty healthy. I’m trying to figure out how to handle beneficiaries. If I have him as my beneficiary and I pass away, it goes to him but if he needs a nursing home, the nursing home gets everything. Or should I make my husband and two kids — 31 and 26 — all equal beneficiaries so some money is protected? And what happens with taxes?
New Jersey offers wage subsidies, signing bonuses in bid to fill jobs

In its latest bid to jumpstart the state’s stalled economic recovery, New Jersey will offer wage subsidies to certain small businesses and signing bonuses for unemployed people re-entering the workforce, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday. The new program, dubbed “Return and Earn,” makes businesses with fewer than 100 employees eligible to receive up to $10,000 […] The post New Jersey offers wage subsidies, signing bonuses in bid to fill jobs appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
How one woman shed $350,000 in student loans — without a lawyer

From the moment she moved to Los Angeles for graduate school, Mis Loe found herself living what she describes as always being "one paycheck behind." The aspiring film producer had enrolled at the prestigious American Film Institute Conservatory in 2016, taking out loans to cover the more than $200,000 tuition cost, while working at a coffee shop and driving for Postmates to cover her living expenses. But despite working full-time hours, her monthly pay came in just below her expenses — $1,500 monthly rent, $800 for medication, $300 in car payments. Loe found herself falling further behind every month, putting daily needs like food and rent on her credit card.
Editorial: Thumbs up to CT father-and-son duet on 'The Voice'

Thumbs up to the Newtown father-and-son duo of Jim and Sasha Allen winning over judges Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson in last week’s episode of NBC’s “The Voice.” The pair’s harmonies on John Denver’s “Leaving on a Jet Plane” drew glowing praise from Grande, who drafted them to her team. Shasa posted the provocative tease “I cannot wait for all of you to see” what has yet to come in the series, which was filmed several months ago. Stay tuned.
