Thumbs up, thumbs down

Q. I’m 59 and my husband is 72. I have a 403(b), Roth and traditional IRAs, some money in a checking account, life insurance and a pension upon retirement. My husband is on Social Security and has life insurance policy but has no retirement savings. We have a paid-off home. We are both pretty healthy. I’m trying to figure out how to handle beneficiaries. If I have him as my beneficiary and I pass away, it goes to him but if he needs a nursing home, the nursing home gets everything. Or should I make my husband and two kids — 31 and 26 — all equal beneficiaries so some money is protected? And what happens with taxes?

INCOME TAX ・ 2 DAYS AGO