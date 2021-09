Local Alds. Sophia King (4th) and Leslie Hairston (5th) voted to clear an eight-year union contract for police officers with a 20% pay raise, joined by 38 of their colleagues. They also voted to extend the city’s earmark program for contracting with nonwhite- and women-owned businesses (MBE and WBE) for another six years, praised former CEO of Chicago Public Schools Dr. Janice Jackson, who stepped down at the end of June, and split on an ordinance that bans restaurants from giving patrons unsolicited plastic foodware.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO