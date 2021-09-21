Daniel Craig addresses whether there should be a female James Bond
Will there ever be a female James Bond? Only time will tell, but for now, 007 himself has weighed in on the divisive topic ahead of the big release of the latest Bond film. Daniel Craig, who will be departing the role of Bond after five films when No Time To Die is (finally) released later this month, has said that he thinks great parts should exist for everyone without necessarily having to cast a woman or person of colour as Bond.www.digitalspy.com
Comments / 0