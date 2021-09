When someone you know loses a loved one, it can be difficult to know how to be there for them. You want to get them something to show your support or make them feel better in some small way, but how do you know what’s appropriate or best to give? There are, of course, the classic sympathy gifts like flowers and food. Depending on how well you know the person who is grieving or what resources you have access to, you can go the personalized route by incorporating photographs into your gift. There doesn’t need to be much difference in sentiment...

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO