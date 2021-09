CHICAGO -- A man was fatally shot driving and three others were injured when the vehicle crashed Sunday night in Chatham on the South Side, authorities said. An unidentified man, believed by police to be in his 30s, was driving southbound about 11:35 p.m. in the 8300-block of South Vincennes Avenue when he was shot in the head by someone in a red van, causing him to lose control of his vehicle and crash into a steel beam, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt confirmed he was an adult.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO