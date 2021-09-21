plastocor® Approved Applicators Delivering plastocor® Original Technology Worldwide
When starting out in the 1950s, little did Dipl-Ing Ernst Kreiselmaier think his breakthrough invention, the original plastocor® Cladding System, would be applied in thousands of power plants worldwide some decades later. But, that is exactly what has happened! Thanks to the plastocor® team of Approved Applicators, plastocor-international SA supplies our pioneer plastocor® Solutions to a global client base.www.power-technology.com
Comments / 0