CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

plastocor® Approved Applicators Delivering plastocor® Original Technology Worldwide

power-technology.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen starting out in the 1950s, little did Dipl-Ing Ernst Kreiselmaier think his breakthrough invention, the original plastocor® Cladding System, would be applied in thousands of power plants worldwide some decades later. But, that is exactly what has happened! Thanks to the plastocor® team of Approved Applicators, plastocor-international SA supplies our pioneer plastocor® Solutions to a global client base.

www.power-technology.com

Comments / 0

Related
Las Vegas Herald

Restaurant Management Platform Market Is Booming Worldwide with PAR Technology, Lightspeed Restaurant, Infor, Touchbistro

Restaurant Management Platform Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Restaurant Management Platform Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are NCR Corporation, Oracle MICROS, Toast, Inc., Lightspeed Restaurant, Infor, Touchbistro, PAR Technology, Clover, Square, Avero, Revel Systems, POSist Technologies, Restaurant365.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Is Dazzling Worldwide | IBM, SimplyVital Health, Microsoft

The latest research on "COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
MARKETS
channele2e.com

Buchanan Technologies Acquires Oracle Applications MSP Cybernoor

Buchanan Technologies, backed by private equity firm Lightview Capital, has acquired Cybernoor, an MSP focused on Oracle application performance management solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A Deal number 590 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for...
BUSINESS
worldoil.com

4Subsea delivers decade of digital twin technology

4Subsea, a leading provider of digital technology and services to the energy and maritime sector, has successfully completed more than 300 measurement campaigns across the North Sea following the launch of its digital twin technology, significantly increasing uptime and mitigating risk during well operations. The SWIM (Subsea Wellhead Integrity Monitoring)...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ge Power#Plastocor#Dipl Ing#Approved Applicators#Sa#Arudra Engineers#Coatings Solutions#Applicator#Indian#Ge Power Systems India#Make An Enquiry#Original Technology
houstonmirror.com

China advances industrial application of quantum technology

HEFEI, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- With a height of about one meter and weight of less than 100 kg, a miniaturized quantum satellite ground station caught the eyes of audiences at the 2021 Quantum Industry Conference held Saturday in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province. "Such ground station is...
TECHNOLOGY
CNBC

China's power crunch pushes foreign businesses to invest in factories elsewhere

In the last several days, many local Chinese governments have restricted power usage, limiting or even halting factory production. "Some companies were on the fence about investing in China. They choose to not go ahead now," said Johan Annell, partner at consulting firm Asia Perspective, noting these planned foreign business investments were in the tens of millions of U.S. dollars.
INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

Power industry M&A deals total $4.1bn globally in August 2021

Total power industry M&A deals worth $4.1bn were announced globally in August 2021, led by China Three Gorges South Asia Investment’s $1bn acquisition of Alcazar Energy, according to GlobalData’s deals database. The value marked an increase of 320.8% over the previous month of $969.48m and a drop of 53.9% when...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
Country
Vietnam
power-technology.com

The evolving nature of the nuclear industry

While nuclear energy is considered generally safe, the industry is still tackling criticisms of its safety and cleanliness, and justifying why even more investments should be poured into the sector during the clean energy transition. When stating their domestic policies and plans to address emissions ahead of the 2050 Paris...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
akc.org

Chinese Crested History: Worldwide Origins of the Quirky, Hairless Breed

With spotted pink skin, furry socks, and a crested hairdo, it’s hard to mistake the Chinese Crested for any other breed. Yet in earlier times, the Chinese Crested was known by several different names: the Chinese Hairless, Chinese Edible Dog, Chinese Ship Dog, and Chinese Royal Hairless. Even locally, the breed took on different nicknames depending on where it was found. In Egypt, the breed was sometimes called a Pyramid or Giza Hairless. In southern Africa, it was called the South African Hairless, and, in Turkey, a larger version was known as the Turkish Hairless.
ANIMALS
houstonmirror.com

Command and Control Systems Market Size, Technology, Recent Trends, Application, Types, Worldwide Share, Business Overview, Future Growth and Forecasts 2020 - 2027

The Global Command & Control Systems Market is forecasted to be worth USD 44.76 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The latest market evaluation report on the Command and Control Systems market explores how the Command and Control Systems market will continue to expand for the forecast period 2020 - 2027. The study further serves as a unique research for stakeholders, product owners, and field marketing executives looking for actionable data and unique resource on market size, share, and growth. The market intelligence report gives business evangelists an authority to review the major trends, opportunities, and challenges expected to shape the future of the industry during the estimated period. Importantly, the study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies. The real-time data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category.
MARKETS
vmware.com

Delivering A Very Secure Platter of VMware Security Technologies

The statistics are quite shocking. On average, it takes a threat actor only three days to break into a company. It takes 78 days to detect that intrusion if it is sophisticated (not obvious) in nature. Sixty percent of breaches typically involve a vulnerability that already has an existing patch. And ninety percent of security incidents result from exploits against defects in products.
SOFTWARE
The Independent

Covid pill works against all variants including Delta, manufacturer says

Drugmaker Merck & Co’s experimental oral Covid-19 antiviral drug is effective against all known variants of the virus, the company said on Wednesday.Laboratory studies have shown that molnupiravir is effective against all strains of the coronavirus, including the dominant Delta variant, Merck said. But it added that the drug is most effective when given early in the course of infection.“Since molnupiravir does not target the spike protein of the virus — the target of all current Covid-19 vaccines, which defines the differences between the variants — the drug should be equally effective as the virus continues to evolve,” said Jay...
INDUSTRY
Editor at Global Perspectives

Taiwan slaps back China from its semiconductor technology, "You might be smart, but it doesn't mean we're dumb."

There is an increased concern that China continues to conduct operations to steal Taiwan's advanced semiconductor technology. Taiwan took action this week to stop them, implementing new laws. Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said, "Affected by the U.S.-China technology war, the development of mainland China's semiconductor industry has been obstructed, but they are still committed to the industry's development."

Comments / 0

Community Policy