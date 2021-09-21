Momentum shifts propel Pirates over Rams

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Alona Hanna (3) and Avery Kemp (behind Hanna) attempt to block as Purnell Swett’s Chloe Locklear (8) hits the ball over the net during Tuesday’s game in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — Every time the momentum seemed to shift toward Purnell Swett in Tuesday’s volleyball match between the Rams and Lumberton, the Pirates would recapture that momentum and maximize its impact.

The result was a 3-0 win by the Pirates over their rivals.

Lumberton won by set scores of 25-18, 25-18 and 25-23 over the visiting Rams.

“We had a mindset going in that we wanted to win, it’s our rivals, and we made sure we put that back in our head and we were fighting for it,” Lumberton coach Kali Carter said. “Every point counted; it doesn’t matter how close the score was, you’re always in it to win.”

The first two sets followed a similar pattern: Lumberton (3-6, 1-4 United-8 Conference) jumped out to a lead, Purnell Swett (2-9, 1-4 United-8) pulled close midway through the set and the Pirates pulled away to win.

“Volleyball’s a momentum sport, and when they have the momentum on their side they do really well, but it just takes one long rally and the ball to go the other way for the momentum to completely shift,” Purnell Swett coach Corey Deese said.

In the first set, Lumberton led 10-6 and Purnell Swett pulled to an 11-10 deficit; the Pirates then scored five straight points during Aydan Bullard’s serve to spark a 9-4 stretch that put them up 20-14. Purnell Swett got back within four at 21-17 before Lumberton won four of the next five points to clinch the set.

In the second set, Lumberton led 10-5 and Purnell Swett again closed to 11-10; the Rams stayed a little closer for a little longer than in the first set, trailing 16-13, but the Pirates scored seven of the next 10 points for a 23-16 lead and went on to the seven-point set win.

“They have the momentum fight, they’re always in it to fight,” Carter said. “They know that they need to put that effort in right when they needed to. They might drop down and get their heads low, but they’ll always push each other back up and fight for it.”

While the outcome was ultimately the same in the third set, the route there was different; Purnell Swett led for most of the set. The Rams led 13-10, and after the Pirates tied it at 15-15 the Rams scored four straight to take a 19-15 lead. Lumberton closed to within a point at 20-19, then after the Rams won two of the next three for a 22-20 lead, Lumberton won three straight and four of the next five to earn the comeback set win and close out the match.

“We were getting a little bit cocky, that’s the best word to use,” Carter said. “We got cocky, we got the first two sets in a sweep but then we pulled them out, talked to them and made sure this isn’t a game to mess around in; they’re going to come back, we’ve got to play smart. So we got through there.”

Purnell Swett had several unforced errors during the late Lumberton run.

“We’re not communicating on the court,” Deese said. “I know we’ve got some coming back from quarantine, and we’ve got some coming back from injuries, so sometimes the mesh and the chemistry’s not necessarily the best, depending on who’s in the game.”

Bullard had five kills and two aces for Lumberton, Nyiah Walker had seven assists and two aces, Tyler Coker had seven digs, Amelia Scott had four digs and two aces and Avery Kemp had three aces.

“They got better on communication, with the back row filtering through to our outside hitters a lot and our middle,” Carter said. “And serves, they worked a lot and got better on serves. And putting the ball where it needs to be.”

The Pirates host Cape Fear Thursday, while Purnell Swett will play at undefeated Gray’s Creek.

“I think we can compete with anybody we play against,” Deese said. “It’s just whether or not we learn to finish.”