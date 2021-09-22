10416 Melissa Mill Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23236

Impeccably maintained colonial, conveniently located off Courthouse Road, close to shopping, restaurants and Powhite Pkwy! This 4 bed, 2.5 bath home has been lovingly cared for and updated over the last 31 years. Upon entering, you will notice the hardwood floors that are throughout all the living areas and upstairs, too. The eat-in kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and opens to the family room with a view overlooking the backyard, from the kitchen sink. Just off the kitchen and through the mud room, the converted garage create a bonus rec room or play room option. Both bathrooms upstairs were renovated in 2018 and you will not run out of storage space between the walk-in closets and full, walk-up attic. Other noteworthy items: the exterior was painted and roof replaced in 2020; the deck, water heater and HVAC were replaced in 2018; windows replaced in 2010 and a complete septic restoration in 2009. This one is true and gem and ready for its new owners!