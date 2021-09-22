Luck of the draw: UC students win big with vaccination initiative

First-year political science student Kyla Geitner was in the library studying with friends. It seemed like a very ordinary scene at first, until Geitner let out an ecstatic scream. She sheepishly quieted down right away as everyone around her gave her odd looks. Her friends were concerned something terrible had happened. Her friends understood when she shared the news; how could Geitner be expected to contain her joy? She had just won $2,500.