City of West Hollywood’s City Council Unanimously Approves Resolution to Denounce Anti-Abortion Texas Law
The City Council of the City of West Hollywood has unanimously adopted a Resolution denouncing the Texas law banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy (SB 8), developing additional financial sanctions until such time as the new law is revoked, and declaring the City of West Hollywood a safe harbor for reproductive freedom. The Resolution was approved at the regular meeting of the West Hollywood City Council on Monday, September 20, 2021. Full text of the Resolution is available in the item in the City Council meeting agenda.www.weho.org
