COVID-19 cases declining

By Elizabeth Ridenour eridenour@muskogeephoenix.com
Enid News and Eagle
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaint Francis Health System officials are cautiously optimistic about the decline of COVID-19 cases. Dr. Cliff Robertson, president and chief executive officer of Saint Francis Health System, said the number of cases is going down. "Looks like we plateaued early in August in terms of the number of inpatients that...

