CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Seven female Afghan taekwondo athletes resettle in Australia

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 7 days ago

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A sports association official says seven female taekwondo athletes who fled Taliban-controlled Afghanistan have resettled in Melbourne. Australian Taekwondo’s chief executive Heather Garriock said Wednesday the women are completing quarantine this week. Although most of the athletes were not identified, there were no female Afghan taekwondo athletes scheduled to compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Where Afghan refugees are expected to be resettled, by state

A handful of states, including California and Texas, are set to receive a disproportionate number of the tens of thousands of Afghans evacuated to the U.S., while other states are expected to resettle fewer than a dozen evacuees or none at all, according to government data obtained by CBS News.
IMMIGRATION
erienewsnow.com

Situation becoming 'dire' at US airbase in Germany housing approximately 2,000 pregnant Afghan refugees

The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including approximately 2,000 pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."
IMMIGRATION
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Afghan women taekwondo fighters feel defeated by Taliban

Zarghunna Noori has always been a fighter, but the 22-year-old taekwondo champion — who dreamt of representing Afghanistan at the Olympics — says she has finally met her match. “In sports when we lose we are left feeling terrible,” she told AFP at her home in the western city of...
COMBAT SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

England's Moeen Ali retires from test cricket after 7 years

LONDON (AP) — England allrounder Moeen Ali has retired from test cricket and said he hopes his career can inspire other English Muslims to play the sport. Ali made his test debut in 2014 against Sri Lanka and went on to represent England 64 times in the format. He took 195 wickets, including five five-wicket hauls and a hat trick against South Africa in 2017, and scored five centuries.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Ap#Australian
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

England WCup winner, Liverpool great Roger Hunt dies at 83

Roger Hunt, a striker in the only England team to win the World Cup and Liverpool's all-time record league scorer, has died. He was 83. Liverpool, where Hunt spent most of his playing career, said he died on Monday after a long illness.
WORLD
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Japan to lift all coronavirus emergency steps nationwide

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s government announced Tuesday that the coronavirus state of emergency will end this week to help rejuvenate the economy as infections slow. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the emergency will end Thursday and virus restrictions will be eased gradually “in order to resume daily lives despite the presence of the virus." He said the government will create more temporary COVID-19 treatment facilities and continue vaccinations to prepare for any future resurgence.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

UEFA motion to remove Spanish judge from Super League case

Citing irregularities and lack of impartiality, UEFA on Tuesday took legal action to remove the judge from a Spanish court case thwarting the attempt to punish Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus for their involvement in the ill-fated Super League breakaway. The latest move by UEFA could eventually lead to disciplinary...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Brazil's fully vaccinated health minister who tested positive for COVID-19 gave protesters the middle finger as he departed UN after meeting with UK PM Boris Johnson

Brazil's Minister of Health, who tested positive for COVID-19 while attending a United Nations conference in New York City, was seen on video giving protesters the middle finger after meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and staying at the same hotel as Joe Biden. Brazilian journalist Raquel Krähenbühl tweeted...
WORLD
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Rashford targets return for United after international break

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford is targeting a return to the Manchester United team following the upcoming international break, three months after his last competitive game — the European Championship final. Rashford has been in recovery from a shoulder operation.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Resounding US Ryder Cup win could be start of something big

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — The kids are more than alright. After America's youngest Ryder Cup team handed Europe its biggest beating ever, they're more than a little cocky, too. Two decades-and-counting worth of frustration poured out alongside plastic cups filled with champagne after the 19-9 final score was posted Sunday at Whistling Straits. Heading into the final-day singles, the U.S. players threatened to run up the score — something the Europeans did more than once while taking seven of the previous nine cup matches — and man, did they ever deliver.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Hometown win: Nakashima edges Fognini in 3 at San Diego Open

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Hometown kid Brandon Nakashima came back after trailing by a set and then from a break down in the third to edge Fabio Fognini 6-7 (5), 6-1, 7-5 in the first round of the San Diego Open on Monday night. The 20-year-old Nakashima, who is ranked...
SAN DIEGO, CA
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ESPN

Man United ship six at home to Chelsea in WSL; Sam Kerr nets two

Manchester United were hammered 6-1 by Chelsea on Sunday in the Women's Super League, continuing their winless record against the London side. Alessia Russo's second half strike wasn't enough to pull United past Chelsea with a brace from Sam Kerr as well as goals from Pernille Harder, Fran Kirby, Drew Spence and Jessie Fleming securing the win.
MLS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Global shares mostly fall on China energy, Evergrande fears

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares mostly fell Tuesday as concerns about China chipped away at investor optimism following a mixed finish on Wall Street. France's CAC 40 declined 1.4% in early trading to 6,561.06. Germany's DAX slipped 0.8% to 15,443.31. Britain's FTSE 100 shed 0.4% to 7,035.80. U.S. shares were set for a retreat, with the future for the Dow Industrials down 0.4% to 34,617.00. The S&P 500 future lost 0.7% to 4,404.25.
MARKETS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Muguruza, Jabeur advance at Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Garbiñe Muguruza and Ons Jabeur won in straight sets in the second round of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic on Tuesday. Muguruza said the breezy conditions were challenging during her 6-4 6-4 win over 21-year-old American Ann Li.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Andy Murray cruises into second round at San Diego Open

Andy Murray cruised through to the second round of the San Diego Open with a straight sets win over American Denis Kudla on Tuesday.The 34-year-old Murray, given a wild card entry into the hard-court tournament, beat the 94th-ranked Kudla 6-3 6-2 in a match lasting just 69 minutes.The Scot, currently ranked 109th, will now face a challenging second round match against Norwegian second seed Casper Ruud the world number 10.🇬🇧 @andy_murray will play Casper Ruud in the second round of the #SanDiegoOpen after he defeated Kudla 6-3, 6-2 👏 pic.twitter.com/M2X9Oh6pxG— ATP Tour (@atptour) September 29, 2021Murray arrived in San...
SPORTS
goodmorningpost.com

Seven Afghan female taekwondo athletes have relocated to Australia

Seven female taekwondo athletes have resettled in Melbourne, according to a sports organisation official. They left Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. The women are expected to complete quarantine this week, according to Australian Taekwondo CEO Heather Garriock. There were no female Afghan taekwondo athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics, despite the fact that most of the participants were not named.
WORLD
wsgw.com

Where Afghan refugees are expected to be resettled, by state

A handful of states, including California and Texas, are set to receive a disproportionate number of the tens of thousands of Afghans evacuated to the U.S., while other states are expected to resettle fewer than a dozen evacuees or none at all, according to government data obtained by CBS News.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy