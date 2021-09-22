Seven female Afghan taekwondo athletes resettle in Australia

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — The kids are more than alright. After America's youngest Ryder Cup team handed Europe its biggest beating ever, they're more than a little cocky, too. Two decades-and-counting worth of frustration poured out alongside plastic cups filled with champagne after the 19-9 final score was posted Sunday at Whistling Straits. Heading into the final-day singles, the U.S. players threatened to run up the score — something the Europeans did more than once while taking seven of the previous nine cup matches — and man, did they ever deliver.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO