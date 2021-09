Spoilers ahead for the Season 4 premiere of New Amsterdam, "More Joy." NBC’s medical drama New Amsterdam finally aired its Season 4 premiere this week, and it was a lot to take in. As the hospital was recovering after the events of the Season 3 finale, a new issue arose in the form of random fires that were popping up throughout the building. Of course, in addition to that, fans were finally able to see more of Max and Helen’s newly started relationship. Executive producer David Schulner recently shared some thoughts on the Sharpwin relationship and what the future could hold for it. And luckily for fans, it doesn't seem like there's much need for worry.

