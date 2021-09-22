CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pascagoula, MS

Sheriff IDs woman found in 1977 as victim of serial killer

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi sheriff’s department says it has identified the remains of a woman found nearly 44 years ago. Investigators believe Clara Birdlong was a victim of Samuel Little, the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history. Hunters found the remains in 1977 in Escatawpa in coastal Jackson County. Officers had referred to her since then as “Escatawpa Jane Doe.” Sheriff Mike Ezell said Tuesday that investigators used DNA to identify the remains. Little died last December, two years after he confessed to killing 93 people between 1970 and 2005. One of the killings he confessed to was that of “Escatawpa Jane Doe.”

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pascagoula, MS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Pascagoula, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Escatawpa, MS
Pascagoula, MS
Government
NBC News

Britney Spears hearing: What to expect

Britney Spears’ conservatorship is back in court this week, and while some fans hope it will be for the last time, some lawyers caution that the court has multiple options beyond ending her 13-year conservatorship. Spears’ father, James “Jamie” Spears, filed a shocking request to terminate his daughter’s conservatorship this...
MENTAL HEALTH
ABC News

Florida sues Biden administration over immigration policy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida filed suit against President Joe Biden's administration Tuesday claiming his immigration policy is illegal, and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an order barring state agencies from assisting with the relocation of undocumented immigrants arriving in the state. DeSantis' order authorized the Florida Department of Law Enforcement...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Little
NBC News

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has no time for NBA's Covid vaccine selfishness

NBA games don’t begin until Oct. 19, but an unhealthy number of the league’s players are already refusing to get a Covid-19 vaccination. And their refusal could sabotage the 2021-22 season. Surprisingly, a small minority of anti-vax players has convinced the players' union that a vaccine mandate during a pandemic...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy