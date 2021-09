A lot of eyes were on Apple today, but not everyone is an iPhone fan. Some have naturally taken the opportunity to point out the latest iPhone 13’s flaws, while others lost no time in trying to pull people’s attention towards their own upcoming products. Google is actually one of those whose very brief Nexus Twitter stunt tried to focus the spotlight on the Pixel 6. As if by perfect coincidence, a fresh set of leaks about the Pixel 6 Pro just landed, confirming what we had heard so far but also bringing one disappointing news as well.

