Madison, WI

Michael M. Mueller

hngnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. James, MN - After 74 years of taking care of everyone around him and doing it with a sly smile on his face and infinite patience, Mike Mueller, son of Archie and Loretta finally got around to his final project. He passed away in the early hours of Thursday, 26 August 2021, at home and surrounded by family and loved ones. Anyone who ever knew him would expect nothing differently; Mike passed just as peacefully as he lived. His official cause of death is heart failure, but the reality is he just kind of faded away, which should surprise absolutely nobody who knew Mike. Our best guess is that God needed someone to help Him finish a ’29 Roadster and Mike was just the guy. Mike lived a varied and friend-filled life in different locations and across different decades. Between his youth in St. James, MN; his teen years and graduation from (now-defunct) Madison Central High School in Madison, WI; and his Air Force years in the Rapid City, SD area; he collected lifelong friends at every point in his journey. Mike circled back to St. James where he reconnected with old friends, made some new ones, and reestablished family bonds. There was nothing more important to Mike than family, and nothing made him happier than finding how deep his roots really went. Mike is survived by two brothers, Raymo and Robert Hector of St. James; daughter and son-in-law Kali and Steve Klubertanz and 4 granddaughters; Emma, Lauren, Gretchen, and Stevie of Winchester, VA; Significant other Deloris Gorman of Prior Lake, MN; and dear friends too numerous to list at every stop. There will be a celebration of Mike’s life in St. James in October and an internment in Madison in the April 2022 timeframe. Please feel free to reach out at klubfamily@comcast.net for any questions or to share any fond memories of a wonderful man.

www.hngnews.com

