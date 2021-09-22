'I never imagined it would be such a struggle': Big Island woman hospitalized for 90+ days shares her COVID-19 recovery journey
A Big Island woman is thankful to be alive after nearly dying from COVID-19. The patient was in the intensive care unit at Queen's Medical Center for 90 days. 68-year-old Karen Lindsey suffered from severe pneumonia and multiple organ failure. The virus took a physical toll on her body but the journey was an emotional one for her family. Her husband Leabert has been by her side since ninth grade in high school.www.kitv.com
Comments / 0