The SOL/BTC pair was trading at 0.003138 BTC, with a loss of 4.16%. The 24hr trading volume in the SOL coin is $4.1 Billion. As mentioned in my previous article on Solana, the coin price was trying to sustain above the 0.382 FIB level; however, it couldn’t hold for much longer, resulting in another breakout from good support and the continuation of the retracement phase. Until now, the SOL token price has faced the 0.5 FIB level, and after it failed to rally much higher, the coin is charging back to this support.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO