Bitcoin is reversing the weekend’s price bounce alongside weakness in gold as prospects of tighter monetary policy in the U.S. push Treasury yields and the dollar higher. The crypto market leader is trading near $41,800 at press time, down 2% for the week, having bounced from $41,000 to $44,000 over the weekend. Gold is nursing a 0.5% loss at $1,740 per ounce, while the dollar index, which tracks the greenback’s value against majors, has jumped to 1.5-month highs above 93.00. The 10-year Treasury yield is seen at three-month highs near 1.5%, and the two-year yield is hovering at an 18-month high of 0.28%, according to data provided by TradingView.

CURRENCIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO