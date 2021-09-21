SF Giants lose catcher to Braves, drop former set-up man from roster
After the Atlanta Braves took the final game of a three-game set in San Francisco on Sunday, they also picked up a former Giants catcher on their way out of town. The Giants announced Tuesday that catcher Chadwick Tromp was claimed off waivers by the Braves after he was designated for assignment on Saturday to clear a 40-man roster spot for left-handed starter Alex Wood, who was returning from the COVID-19 injured list.www.giants365.com
Comments / 0