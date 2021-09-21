SF Giants lose catcher to Braves, drop former set-up man from roster

Travis d'Arnaud Sitting Out During Thursday's Contest. Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud will not be in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies. He went 0-for-5 during Wednesday's contest, so the Braves will give him the day off. Despite that performance, d'Arnaud has been fairly reliable at the plate since returning in August. William Contreras will start at catcher and hit eighth versus righty German Marquez on Thursday. DFS players can avoid this matchup since this isn't a favorable situation for Contreras.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO