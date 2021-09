The Oculus Quest 2 is more powerful than its entry-level price point would suggest and is the perfect way to get into VR. Now that VR has been established as more than just a flash in the pan, there’s no time like the present to dive in, whether you’re into gaming or just embracing VR for the wider experiences it offers. It used to be that there were just two basic tiers; Google Cardboard, which had you putting your mobile phone in a special viewer, and wallet-emptyingly expensive headsets. But now, you’re almost spoilt for choice.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO