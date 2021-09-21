Ozzy Osbourne, Weezer and Steel Panther’s Satchel Join Unplugged

Ozzy Osbourne and Weezer have been added to the roster for upcoming VR air guitar game, Unplugged, and Steel Panther’s Satchel is along for the ride too. Satchel, who plays guitar in the eccentric glam rock band, will serve as your mentor in the game. He’ll teach you to play your first few tracks and guide you through some of Unplugged’s other features, like when a string breaks and you need to tune up mid-song. But don’t count on standard narration here. If you’re a Steel Panther fan or you’ve even just heard just a few of the band’s tracks you’ll probably know what to expect: profanities, innuendos and drug-fuelled anecdotes are the order of the day.