'Pro-Constitution, not anti-vaccine:' Geneva, St. Charles educators sue to block Pritzker vaccine mandate
A group of teachers and other school personnel in some of Chicago’s west suburbs have filed suit against the school districts that employ them, as they seek a court order preventing their school districts from enforcing an order from Gov. JB Pritzker, requiring them to either get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly COVID tests, or risk losing their jobs.cookcountyrecord.com
Comments / 8