'Pro-Constitution, not anti-vaccine:' Geneva, St. Charles educators sue to block Pritzker vaccine mandate

By Jonathan Bilyk
Cook County Record
Cook County Record
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of teachers and other school personnel in some of Chicago’s west suburbs have filed suit against the school districts that employ them, as they seek a court order preventing their school districts from enforcing an order from Gov. JB Pritzker, requiring them to either get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly COVID tests, or risk losing their jobs.

Joliet G
7d ago

the agenda unfortunately is more important than the kids actually learning forcing a vaccine on people or at least trying to is the beginning of Revelation it's going to happen it was bound to happen it was written so let the games begin I guess

2
Joe Bummer
8d ago

some teachers are dying, most scared of the virus and then you have the Qanon kooks that want to spread their freedom virus to children.

Cook County Record

State can't end discrimination lawsuit vs Pritzker over COVID closures of programs for people with disabilities

CHICAGO — A federal judge won’t let Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker end a discrimination lawsuit alleging the governor's COVID restrictions were unfairly imposed on programs for people with disabilities, violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. John McDonald sued Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Human Services Secretary Grace Hou on...
CHICAGO, IL
Cook County Record

Six Flags to give members more free months at its parks; Lawyers could get $1.2M, to settle COVID closure class action

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill. | By David B. Gleason from Chicago, IL - Coasters, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=61297338. Six Flags has agreed to allow its monthly members more months to visit their theme parks for free, under a deal to settle a class action lawsuit accusing the amusement park operator of improperly collecting monthly membership fees from people across the country, while their parks were closed for much of 2020 amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CHICAGO, IL
Cook County Record

Rosebud can't sue insurer for losses suffered amid Pritzker-ordered COVID closures

By Belinda Hankins Miller from U.S.A. (Rosebud on Rush) [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons Share to Facebook. The owners of the Chicago area chain of Rosebud Italian restaurants can’t sue their insurance company for refusing to cover the losses they suffered after they shutdown in compliance with COVID-19 orders issued by Gov. JB Pritzker, a federal judge has ruled.
CHICAGO, IL
Terry Todd
Cook County Record

Midway worker reported alleged lies about runway conditions, OK to continue retaliation suit vs city, ex-bosses

CHICAGO — A former Midway International Airport safety supervisor will be allowed to continue his lawsuit against Chicago and his former supervisors whom he accuses of retaliation for a whistleblowing report on falsified runway conditions intended to benefit Southwest Airlines. U.S. District Judge John Lee issued an opinion Sept. 16,...
CHICAGO, IL
Cook County Record

Northwestern students can't sue after school closed campus over COVID, but charged full price tuition, judge says

CHICAGO — A federal judge has dismissed a class action from Northwestern University students who sought a tuition refund because they were only able to attend online classes after the school closed down in-person classes in the spring of 2020 in response to COVID-19. Four current and former students alleged the decision to move to exclusively online classes constituted either a breach of contract or unjust enrichment. In an opinion issued Sept. 15, Judge Harry Leinenweber granted NU’s motion to dismiss the complaint.
CHICAGO, IL
Cook County Record

Ex-Morton College Inspector General says was wrongly fired after complaining of misconduct by college leaders

A former administrator at Morton College in Cicero has filed suit against the college and its president, among others, claiming he was improperly fired after he complained about the allegedly improper way the college hired its athletic director and other alleged misconduct he claims was committed by the leadership at the suburban community college.
CHICAGO, IL
Cook County Record

Judge: Lawsuit can continue vs Lake County circuit clerk over political firings of office supervisors

Lake County Circuit Clerk Erin Weinstein | Youtube screenshot. A judge has ruled former Lake County Circuit Clerk Office supervisors may press their lawsuit, which alleges Circuit Clerk Erin Weinstein improperly fired them for backing her electoral opponent. Weintstein has argued the fired ex-supervisors set policy in the office, which...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
Cook County Record

IL biometrics class actions over worker fingerprint scans can have 5-year statute of limitations, appeals court rules

From left: Attorneys Ryan Stephan and Catherine T. Mitchell | Stephan Zouras LLP. A state appeals panel says class action lawsuits filed under the state’s biometrics privacy law can cover claims from five years before the lawsuit was filed, not just one, advancing swarms of class action lawsuits, primarily targeting hundreds of Illinois employers accused of improperly scanning their workers’ fingerprints.
ILLINOIS STATE
Cook County Record

White Castle: IL biometrics law not designed to 'bankrupt employers,' should be limited; Judges could punt to IL Supreme Court

U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Frank Easterbrook | Youtube screenshot. Saying to find otherwise would produce a legal regime that could “bankrupt Illinois employers,” attorneys for fast food chain White Castle asked a federal appeals panel to determine Illinois’ biometric privacy law should be read in a way that limits damages to just one injury claim per employee, not hundreds or even thousands of claims each.
ILLINOIS STATE
Cook County Record

Banasek to Speak at Long-Term Care Seminar

Heplerbroom issued the following announcement on Sept. 9. Tammy Banasek will be one of the featured speakers at DRI’s 2021 Senior Living and Long-Term Care Litigation Seminar. She and Mary Foote, an R.N. with Woundcare on Wheels, will discuss how to clinically differentiate between a COVID skin injury and a facility-acquired pressure injury. They will highlight the key elements of documentation, risk analysis, and modifications necessary for a successful litigation defense of these newly evolving skin failure issues. Registration and CLE information about the conference, which is being held in Las Vegas on September 23-24, is available here.
CHICAGO, IL
Cook County Record

Hakimi Joins HeplerBroom as Associate

Heplerbroom issued the following announcement on Sept. 7. Nathan B. Hakimi has joined HeplerBroom as an associate attorney in the firm’s Chicago office. Hakimi focuses his practice on the defense of medical and dental malpractice, nursing home, personal injury, and professional liability matters. He obtained his J.D. from IIT Chicago-Kent...
CHICAGO, IL
Cook County Record

Judge: Moody Bible used religion as 'pretext' to hide alleged discrimination vs fired female teacher; Moody appeals

Moody Bible Institute, Chicago | By Son of thunder at English Wikipedia - Transferred from en.wikipedia to Commons by Hippopotamus using CommonsHelper., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4319561. After a federal judge declared Chicago's Moody Bible Institute had merely used disagreements over religious teachings to cloak an allegedly discriminatory decision to fire a...
CHICAGO, IL
