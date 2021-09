KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–As work continues on one of Kenosha’s main arteries, drivers will need to get used to a new traffic pattern. Highway 50 is scheduled to be closed eastbound between 104th and 70th Avenues from 10 PM tonight to 6 AM tomorrow morning to perform a “traffic switch.” Beginning tomorrow morning eastbound traffic on Highway 50 just east of Highway H to 70th Avenue will be shifted to the newly finished outside lanes.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO