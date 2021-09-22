Man found dead in Spokane River

A man was found dead Tuesday afternoon in the Spokane River . A dive team recovered the man’s body on the west side of town, according to the Spokane Police Department. Spokane police spokesperson Julie Humphreys said a person fishing near Downriver Golf Course saw the body and called 911 at 11:35 a.m., the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Dive Rescue Team arrived at around 2 p.m. and the team recovered the body several hours later. Humphreys said the Kootenai County dive team was called because the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team was training Tuesday.