Oversaturation In Star Wars? Lucasfilm VP Comments

By Campbell Clark
 8 days ago

Is there oversaturation in Star Wars? If you remember that was the excuse that former Disney CEO Bob Iger gave for the Solo flop and the aftermath to The Last Jedi and beyond. However, after The Mandalorian essentially saved the franchise we have a whole host of new content on the way, mostly on Disney+, but also movies again. Speaking to The Direct recently, Lucasfilm VP of franchise content and strategy James Waugh doesn’t think there’s oversaturation in Star Wars.

IN THIS ARTICLE
