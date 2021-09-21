Oversaturation In Star Wars? Lucasfilm VP Comments

Lucasfilm's vice president isn't worried about Star Wars fatigue. James Waugh, Star Wars: Visions executive producer, spoke to The Direct about the company's packed slate headed into the final frame of 2021 and beyond. For those playing at home, you have The Book of Boba Fett, Visions, and a whole lot more to be excited about when it comes to Star Wars. However, some critics would say that all these releases would decrease interest in the franchise. After all, the big main movie releases feel like events every time they turn around. (Some would argue that the last sequel trilogy film didn't, but ticket sales would indicate that is not true.) In the past few years, even releases like The Mandalorian on Disney+ have felt like big tentpole projects as well. If you love Star Wars, then it must feel like you're swimming in content. However, these trends can change in short order. How do you guard against audiences becoming a bit less enamored with a legacy franchise in an ever-more-crowded entertainment landscape? For the VP of Franchise Content and Strategy, the answer is simply delivering quality projects.

