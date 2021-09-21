Coconut Sugar Market Size and Analysis, Trends, Recent Developments, and Forecast Till 2027
The global Coconut Sugar Market is forecast to reach USD 2.64 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Coconut sugar is expected to witness a surge in demand, attributed to the growth of the end-user industries across the globe. Moreover, the rising awareness amongst health-conscious people for coconut sugar due to its high nutritional attributes which is fostering the market's demand. However, the availability of counterfeited, low-cost products hampering the order of the market.www.lasvegasherald.com
