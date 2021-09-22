Senator Chuck Schumer wants to address mosquito problem plaguing New York

Mosquitos are out of control this season, and Senator Chuck Schumer agrees.

He has devised a plan that uses resources from the Environmental Protection Agency and funding from the CDC.

Schumer stated that this was one of the worst mosquito seasons in his recent memory, and it’s throughout the entire state.

The mosquitos are so bad that cases of West Nile virus have been reported.

Schumer worries that the virus will continue to thrive into the fall with the wet climate.

He has asked for an increase in funding to go toward the CDC’s Vector-Borne Disease programs.

The goal is to get information to the community about mosquitos and the potential for West Nile Virus.

