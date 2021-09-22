CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Paltz, NY

Institute for Disaster Mental Health at SUNY New Paltz to hold virtual event about mental health

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZqTNR_0c40CJpK00

The mental health of American citizens is something that continues to be impacted by events like the COVID pandemic, and 9/11 attacks.

The Institute for Disaster Mental Health (IDMH) at SUNY New Paltz will be hosting its 17th annual conference next Wednesday and Thursday.

Topics include Crisis Leadership & Change Management, Addressing Racial Disparities in Disaster Response and Treating Complex Grief and Loss.

The conference is a virtual event and members of the public are encouraged to attend.

To learn more about the Sept. 29-30 conference, visit https://www.newpaltz.edu/idmh/.

FingerLakes1.com

Seneca County receives federal grant worth $2.8 million dollars to help with substance abuse and mental health treatment

Seneca County has received $2.8 million dollars in federal funding to help residents with treatment for substance abuse and mental health. The funding was granted through the Community Mental Health Block Grant and goes towards helping communities by supporting research and boosting treatment services for mental health and substance abuse.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
City
New Paltz, NY
New Paltz, NY
Health
FingerLakes1.com

The COVID-19 vaccine mandate goes into effect Monday; religious exemptions are still being questioned

A third booster shot has been approved for all healthcare workers, but the mandate for getting the first dose is Monday, and many healthcare workers haven’t gotten it. Attorney at Leeds Brown Law, Rick Ostrove, says it’s up to the employer to handle an employee’s refusal, but the state will take action against the employer if it isn’t handled.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

Governor Kathy Hochul announces plan to declare a state of emergency surrounding expected healthcare worker shortage

Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled her plan for the expected shortage of healthcare workers with the vaccine mandate happening Monday. A state of emergency will be declared to employ qualified licensed healthcare professionals from other states, countries, those who recently graduated, and those that have retired in New York State. The...
HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

