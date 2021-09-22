Institute for Disaster Mental Health at SUNY New Paltz to hold virtual event about mental health

The mental health of American citizens is something that continues to be impacted by events like the COVID pandemic, and 9/11 attacks.

The Institute for Disaster Mental Health (IDMH) at SUNY New Paltz will be hosting its 17th annual conference next Wednesday and Thursday.

Topics include Crisis Leadership & Change Management, Addressing Racial Disparities in Disaster Response and Treating Complex Grief and Loss.

The conference is a virtual event and members of the public are encouraged to attend.

To learn more about the Sept. 29-30 conference, visit https://www.newpaltz.edu/idmh/.

