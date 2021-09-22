Former Republican Rep. Sherwood Boehlert passed away late Monday night

Republican Rep. Sherwood Boehlert, a former republican representing Upstate New York for 24 years, has died.

Boehlert served in the House of Representatives from 1983 until 2007.

He passed away late Monday night following a brief illness in hospice care.

Boehlert was a Utica resident, and graduated from Utica College in 1961.

He served in the Army as well.

He is survived by his wife, Marianne, and their four children.

