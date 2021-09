A Coppell ISD Board of Trustees meeting occurred on Monday evening, announcing the extension of the mask mandate after thorough discussion. During the open forum, parents spoke on the topic of the mandate, receiving different statements on it; stressing the importance of the mask mandate, continuing, removing, or optional. All wanting what’s best for their child, but clashing opinions. Over 10 speakers stood in front of the Board of Trustees on various topics, specifically on the mask mandate.

COPPELL, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO