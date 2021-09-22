State Senator Jeremy Cooney will visit various Upstate cities during “Regener8 Cities” tour

Democratic State Senator Jeremy Cooney has created a tour he will be going on called “Regener8 Cities” and it will focus on specific needs of local leaders and governments for Upstate New York cities.

Cooney expects to hear different issues in different communities, but also thinks there will be some similarities.

He said he wants to find a way to unite cities and find that common thread along the Thruway between places like Rochester, the Southern Tier, and the North Country. He also feels some of their issues are likely similar.

One thing that’s certain is all of these cities and communities want to attract more people, jobs, and all around the ability to draw people in to reside there.

Cooney wants to re-establish a connection between the state and these cities, find ways to fund them, and be able to support them better than they have been supported for the last decade.

