Man jumps from 12-story building in Yonkers, lands on another man and kills both

A man in distress jumped from a 12 story building in New York, landing on another man, killing him.

The 25-year-old plummeted from the roof top of a building in Yonkers.

Below was the roof of a parking garage, where a 61-year-old man happened to be when he landed.

Both men died at the scene.

Police are speaking with witnesses and family as well as watching surveillance footage.

