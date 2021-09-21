Why Do Dogs Have Dewclaws?

Does your dog love to “talk” (a.k.a. bark) a little too much? Here are a few tips for keeping the conversation productive and in check. Dogs bark to speak to us and to one another, and just as we can verbalize many different meanings, so can they. "There are nine kinds of barks—excitement and play, wanting attention, boredom and loneliness, alarm and fear, territorial, pain, confusion related to canine dementia, separation anxiety, and compulsive barking. Some dogs love the sound of their own voice," says Marty Becker, DVM, founder of Fear Free (an organization that educates veterinary professionals on pets' emotional well-being). As you get to know your dog, you can start to recognize these different barks.
