Members of the House Majority Caucus have unanimously selected State Representative Dean Plocher (R-Des Peres) to serve as the next Speaker of the Missouri House of Representatives. For the upcoming session, Rep. Plocher will continue his current role as Majority Floor Leader and serve as the speaker designee. For the 2023 session, the full body will have the opportunity to officially elect Plocher to the position of Speaker of the House.

DES PERES, MO ・ 9 DAYS AGO