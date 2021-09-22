PREP ROUNDUP: Caston volley records win at LaVille

Caston senior Abby Williamson is shown playing earlier this season. The Comets recorded a win at LaVille on Tuesday. Jonah Hinebaugh | Pharos-Tribune

The Caston volleyball team recorded a conference win on the road at LaVille on Tuesday.

The Comets defeated the Lancers in three games, 25-15, 26-24, 25-19.

Caston improved to 11-10 and 3-1 in HNAC play and dropped LaVille to 7-9 and 1-2.

Addison Zimpleman led the Comets in serving with nine points. Kinzie Mollenkopf and Bailey Harness each had seven points.

“I’m happy with another conference win, but we need to work on staying consistent and playing to our level and not to the level on the other side of the net,” Caston coach Melinda Shultz said. “Macee Hinderlider did a nice job for us tonight playing right side. She has stepped in for Alexa Finke, who had surgery. I also think Bailey Harness is improving each game as a middle blocker.”

Caston travels to West Central on Thursday.

WESTERN 3, CASS 2

Western defeated visiting Cass in five games, 25-20, 16-25, 25-18, 15-25, 16-14.

Kendal Johnson had 17 kills, 20 assists and seven aces to lead the Kings (4-16, 0-4 HC East). Maci Garland had nine kills and 14 digs. Cana Jones had seven kills and 25 digs. Haley Miller added 22 assists and 11 digs.

“We fought hard but played timid at the end,” Cass coach Katie Easter said. “We’re getting better at playing with confidence as the season goes on, so that’s promising.”

Cass visits Peru on Thursday.

TWIN LAKES 3, LOGAN 1

The Lady Berries traveled to Twin Lakes Monday and lost a tough battle in four games, 25-22, 25-16, 21-25, 25-23.

Alicia Sutton had three blocks and one ace for the Berries. Ambria Gittings floored three kills. Finley Hettinger, Corryn Overway and Kinzie Byrd each had two kills. Berlyn Huff had a block. Kassie See led the defense with eight digs.

“The girls played slow the first couple of games, but we got our fire the third game and we ran some special plays and we came out on top,” Logansport coach Haleigh Toumine said. “The fourth game we started off very strong. I think at one point it was 14-5 and then we started to slow down again and couldn’t get the momentum back. Serves were great and serve receive. It was coverage on the blocks that killed us. Their middle hitter tipped us in the same spot four times in a row. But I’m hoping tomorrow night, being back at home we can come out strong and play hard.”

The Berries host Manchester tonight.

BOYS SOCCER

CASTON 4, OREGON-DAVIS 2

Jonathan Pacheco had a hat trick in Caston’s win at Oregon-Davis. Rowan Jellison also had a goal for the Comets.

“We played a very tough game in the heavy rain today,” Caston coach Nars Sanchez said. “Fortunately we were able to gut out a win. The rain and wind made things difficult for both teams. We had trouble finding the right passes through the right angles for us to finish on. We hit most of our passes too heavily and with the rain that weight was to much for us to run down. The kids were able to grit out and compete through the elements for our second win this week. Plenty of work to do on the practice field before we take the field again on Thursday.”

The Comets will pick up their game with North Miami on Thursday where it left off last week when they led 2-0 in the first half.

NCC TOURNAMENT

Logansport will be traveling to Harrison on Saturday and will play defending NCC champion Indianapolis Tech in the first game at 10 a.m.

McCutcheon will play Harrison at noon in the second semifinal. The third-place game is set for 4 p.m., with the championship game set for 6.

GIRLS SOCCER

NCC TOURNAMENT

Logansport will host the NCC 5-8 place tournament on Saturday.

Logan will play Marion at 10 a.m., followed by Muncie Central versus Kokomo at noon. The seventh-place game is set for 4 p.m., followed by the fifth-place game at 6.

All games will be played at the LHS soccer field. Tickets are $6 for each game or $10 for the entire day.