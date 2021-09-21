Achieving Organizational Excellence With Technology -- Executive Web Briefing Sponsored By ContinuumCloud & OPEN MINDS

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 5th, 2021 at 2:00 pm ET, OPEN MINDS will host a webinar, Achieving Organizational Excellence With Technology , available free of charge courtesy of ContinuumCloud. This event will showcase data from the 2021 ContinuumCloud Work Tech Report and explore the trends and priorities shaping the future of the nonprofit landscape.

Workforce technology is essential for nonprofit organizations to operate effectively, improve the employee experience, and achieve their mission. Yet, results from the Work Tech Report reveal that the technology that human services organizations and other nonprofits use continues to be a major pain point for employees.

Join Mark Belles, Chief Executive Officer of ContinuumCloud, as he dives deeper into the role technology plays in these trends and how it influences organizational outcomes. Don't miss this valuable presentation, Achieving Organizational Excellence With Technology on October 5th, 2021 at 2:00 pm ET. During this event, we will:

Explore workforce trends and priorities at human services organizations, highlighting key statistics from ContinuumCloud's 2021 Work Tech Report.

Identify current pain points in the technology used at nonprofit organizations and examine solutions to address core challenges.

Drill down into what nonprofit organizations need most from their workforce technology to address their complex organizational structure and better achieve their mission.

"Technology is the key to transforming the behavioral health and human services industry by optimizing operations and improving care delivery," says Mark. "I'm looking forward to sharing some data on the relationship between technology and the employee and client experiences - and how organizations can better use technology as a strategic advantage."

With more than 25 years of experience growing and scaling operations, Mark brings extensive expertise to ContinuumCloud as he leads efforts to provide a cloud-based suite of solutions intentionally designed for behavioral health and human services organizations. Mark is also a board member for Inside Higher Ed, where he previously served as CEO, and is passionate about leadership, mental wellbeing, and quality education for all.

This webinar is available free of charge thanks to the generous sponsorship of ContinuumCloud. However, attendees must register in advance.

About ContinuumCloudContinuumCloud offers a spectrum of cloud-based software solutions intentionally designed to meet the unique needs of the behavioral health and human services industry. These solutions include an EHR platform, powered by Welligent, and an HCM system, powered by DATIS HR Cloud. Through these offerings, ContinuumCloud empowers organizations to provide high-quality care and deliver on their mission.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence and strategic advisory firm focused on the sectors of the health and human service field serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. Founded in 1987 and based in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the 175+ associates provide market insights and innovative management solutions designed to improve operational and strategic performance. Learn more at www.openminds.com

