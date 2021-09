The sentiment on Wall Street is souring of late. There is a confluence of headlines that are rattling investor confidence. But that’s nothing to compare to what is occurring with the Chinese equities this year. The local government there is pursuing policies that could have lasting effects on the bottom lines of truly great companies. Stocks like Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) lost an average of 30% of their values this year. Didi (NYSE:DIDI) stock, being the new kid on the block, is languishing near its lows.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO