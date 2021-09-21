CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Hotel Engine Experiences Triple-digit Growth In Bookings In First Half Of 2021

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

DENVER, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel Engine , the world's largest Lodging Performance Network, continues to expand quickly, seeing significant runway ahead as it closed the first half of 2021 with more than 100 percent increase in bookings from one year ago.

This notable growth builds on the success of 2020, when annual bookings grew double digits despite the dramatic 52 percent drop in global business travel spending spurred by COVID-19, according to the Global Business Travel Association.

"As we continue to innovate and meet our clients' needs, we're seeing exceptional momentum," said Elia Wallen, founder and CEO, Hotel Engine. "Although many of our customers are still experiencing restricted travel, we continue to log all-time booking records every month."

In addition to top-line growth, Hotel Engine is profitable, a unique distinction in the world of high-growth tech companies, even as it makes significant investments in product development and talent.

"Creating a first-of-its-kind network that benefits both our business customers and lodging partners in a way no one has done before is unlocking new opportunities and enabling us to scale quickly," added Wallen. "It's an exciting journey, especially as we see a clear path to significantly exceed $1 billion in bookings."

As more independent hotels and property management companies discover the value of Hotel Engine's growing network it is also driving a rapid expansion of its global inventory, from 400,000+ properties at the start of the year to more than 700,000 properties now. This sizable growth provides the company's 550,000 members with more choice and flexibility in accommodations.

About Hotel Engine

Hotel Engine is the world's largest Lodging Performance Network, established to create a richer, more rewarding business travel experience by connecting a global network of businesses and lodging partners. The collective power of the network delivers significant savings, convenience and choice to business travelers, while driving significant and differentiated business to lodging partners. Hotel Engine is trusted by 550,000+ individual members across 35,000+ businesses and 700,000 hotels in 185+ countries.

To learn more, visit www.hotelengine.com or follow Hotel Engine on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter. Interested in using Hotel Engine to streamline your business lodging? Visit hotelengine.com/sign-up

Hotel Engine Press Contact: comm@hotelengine.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hotel-engine-experiences-triple-digit-growth-in-bookings-in-first-half-of-2021-301381963.html

SOURCE Hotel Engine

Comments / 0

Related
The Drum

Digital ad spend accelerates 49% in the first half of 2021 to hit £10.5bn

Caution and hesitation have given way to boundless optimism among digital advertisers over the first six months of the year, with new figures recording an eye-opening 49% year-on-year rise to £10.5bn. More impressively, the statistics chart a 42% increase versus ad spend in the first half of 2019, proving that...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Medical device maker Orthofix warns that Q3 revenue will rise only in low-single digits as COVID delays procedures

Orthofix Medical Inc. said Wednesday it expects third-quarter revenue growth to come in at a low single-digit increase over the year-earlier period, hurt by the high volume of elective procedures that have been deferred or rescheduled in the U.S. and overseas because of the recent surge in cases of COVID-19 spurred by the highly transmissible delta variant. The Lewisville, Texas-based medical device maker said it remains confident in its strategy and ability to accelerate growth over time. The company specializes in spine and orthopedics. Shares have fallen about 10% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
LEWISVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Linkedin#Bookings#Tech Companies#Hotel Engine#Hotel Engine Hotel Engine#Hotel Engine Press
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Ad Spending Forecast Raised on “Unprecedented” First-Half Growth

In June, media investment and intelligence company Magna forecast a 15 percent increase in U.S. advertising spending this year to a record $259 million thanks to the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Now, it has boosted that projection to 23 percent to $277.6 billion after record growth of 32 percent during the first half of 2021 that came in stronger-than-expected across the board and “a strong economic outlook.” Magna also said on Monday that it has raised its estimated media owner ad revenue gain for 2022 to 12 percent “when the U.S. market reaches the $300 billion mark for the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
chainstoreage.com

Survey: Customers want a digital shopping experience in-store

Although most consumers prefer to do a majority of their shopping online, they can be drawn into the store with leading-edge technology. According to “In-Store Shopping: Hiccups & Hangups of 2021,” a new survey of more than 1,600 U.S. consumers from digital signage platform Reflect, six in 10 respondents said they prefer to perform more than half of their shopping online. Despite this majority, the findings also highlight a significant interest in in-store technology to enhance the in-person shopping experience.
INTERNET
itechpost.com

Digital Workplace Trends: Focusing On The Employee Experience

Swiftly replacing desks, chairs, and office rooms are virtual office experiences known as the digital workplace. Ever since the pandemic started, followed by lockdowns, companies could not help but search for new ways to keep working. Upwork estimates that 1 in 4 Americans over 26% of the American workforce will be working remotely through 2021.
TECHNOLOGY
Athens Daily Review

Digital growth brought changes

Athens Daily Review publisher Lange Svehlak told the Athens Kiwanis Club members that the newspaper has increased its digital presence in recent years and is now seen by more people than ever. At the Kiwanis meeting Tuesday at Tilo’s. Svehlak said recent data shows 85% of Americans say they go...
ATHENS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
gamingintelligence.com

Playtech first half revenue falls 4% despite Americas growth

London-listed gaming operator and supplier Playtech has reported a 4 per cent fall in revenue from continuing operations to €457.4m during the first half of 2021. Excluding results from Finalto and the company’s Casual and Social Gaming business, Playtech said that the H1 results were in line with expectations at the start of the year with online strength offsetting the impact of the longer than expected retail closures in Italy.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WebProNews

3 Key Elements of Digital Experience to Revisit Continually

This isn’t news to anyone: Internet presence holds a whole lot of power. With an unfathomable amount of consumers connected in some way or another to online marketplaces and overly influential social media, building the right image on such platforms feels like conquering the new frontier. And in some ways,...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
ShareCast

Kape Technologies reports healthy first-half growth

Digital security and privacy software company Kape Technologies reported a first half of “strong” financial performance on Tuesday, with revenues increasing 61.9% to $95.5m. 6,309.53. 10:50 23/09/21. n/a. n/a. 1,274.12. 10:50 23/09/21. n/a. n/a. 2,235.70. 10:50 23/09/21. 0.71%. 15.86. The AIM-traded firm said there was strong growth in recurring revenues...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
newsbrig.com

Cathie Wood holds these stocks for big triple-digit upside — and they’re on sale

Stable dividend stocks are great for the risk-averse. But for investors looking to add some pop to their portfolios, nothing beats the long-term upside of rapidly expanding growth stocks. Companies that are growing their sales and earnings at an especially fast pace:. Have higher appreciation potential than the average stock.
STOCKS
martechseries.com

Global Ad Tech Platform Good-Loop Announces Record Revenue Growth In First Half Of 2021

Global ad tech company Good-Loop announced its strongest ever half-year performance. The purpose-powered ad platform, which drives brand engagement by converting people’s attention to ads into donations to good causes around the world, generated record revenues in the first half of 2021, signalling strong growth following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ECONOMY
TravelPulse

Hawaii Reports Growth in Hotel Revenue

Hawaii is reporting substantial growth in hotel revenue for August 2021. Revenue per available room (RevPAR), average daily rate (ADR) and occupancy last month were all up over 2020, and RevPAR and ADR were above even 2019 numbers. According to the Hawaii Hotel Performance Report published by the Hawaii Tourism...
HAWAII STATE
TechCrunch

Zoom looks beyond video conferencing as triple-digit 2020 growth begins to slow

It’s been a heady 12-18 months for Zoom, the decade-old company that experienced monster 2020 growth and more recently, a mega-acquisition with the $14.7 billion Five9 deal in July. That addition is part of a broader strategy the company has been undertaking the last couple of years to move beyond its core video conferencing market into adjacencies like phone, meeting management and messaging, among other things. Here’s a closer look at how the plan is unfolding.
TECHNOLOGY
Fast Company

The customer experience has gone digital

Before the pandemic hit, companies were already on a digital journey, transforming their strategies, tools, and offerings to meet shifting business needs and customer expectations. When the lockdown began, some things froze in time, but digital went into hyper speed. A McKinsey & Company survey found that organizations’ digital journeys...
ECONOMY
Insurance Journal

6 Ways to Launch a Winning Digital Experience

Technology innovation has been shaping the way clients and staff expect businesses to behave for years, but it’s important now more than ever to make sure your agency isn’t stuck in the past. Going digital is key to becoming a more modern agency, and will allow you to shape your processes to fit and anticipate client and staff expectations.
ECONOMY
hypebeast.com

Moncler Announces Details for Its MONDOGENIUS Digital Experience

This year, is slated to present its forthcoming fashion collections through MONDOGENIUS — a unique digital experience that will be hosted on September 25, 2021. Through this event, the Italian luxury label will tour us through five different cities including New York, Tokyo, Shanghai, Seoul and Milan to unveil the concepts and products that have been engineered by its Moncler Genius designers, all of which span across a variety of various spaces such as art, film, music and extreme sports.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
MarketWatch

Hair products maker Olaplex boosts IPO price ahead of debut

Olaplex Holdings Inc. on Tuesday hiked the estimated price range of its upcoming initial public offering to $17-$19 a share, from $14-$16 a share. The Santa Barbara, Calif.-based hair-products maker kept the size of the offering at 67 million shares. At the midpoint of the higher price range, the company will raise $1.2 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. The IPO is expected to price later this week and trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol OLPX. After the IPO, investment funds affiliated with Advent International Corp. will own about 78.2% of the company's shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of common stock.
BEAUTY & FASHION
cryptopotato.com

CurrencyCom Reports Triple-Digit Client Growth in 2021

[PRESS RELEASE – Gibraltar, 27th September 2021]. Trading volumes soar by 197% on the fast-growing European crypto platform affirming rising levels of crypto adoption among global investors. Currency.com, the high-growth European crypto platform, today reported a strong rise in global client numbers and trading activity for the first six months...
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
53K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy