Hotel Engine Experiences Triple-digit Growth In Bookings In First Half Of 2021

DENVER, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel Engine , the world's largest Lodging Performance Network, continues to expand quickly, seeing significant runway ahead as it closed the first half of 2021 with more than 100 percent increase in bookings from one year ago.

This notable growth builds on the success of 2020, when annual bookings grew double digits despite the dramatic 52 percent drop in global business travel spending spurred by COVID-19, according to the Global Business Travel Association.

"As we continue to innovate and meet our clients' needs, we're seeing exceptional momentum," said Elia Wallen, founder and CEO, Hotel Engine. "Although many of our customers are still experiencing restricted travel, we continue to log all-time booking records every month."

In addition to top-line growth, Hotel Engine is profitable, a unique distinction in the world of high-growth tech companies, even as it makes significant investments in product development and talent.

"Creating a first-of-its-kind network that benefits both our business customers and lodging partners in a way no one has done before is unlocking new opportunities and enabling us to scale quickly," added Wallen. "It's an exciting journey, especially as we see a clear path to significantly exceed $1 billion in bookings."

As more independent hotels and property management companies discover the value of Hotel Engine's growing network it is also driving a rapid expansion of its global inventory, from 400,000+ properties at the start of the year to more than 700,000 properties now. This sizable growth provides the company's 550,000 members with more choice and flexibility in accommodations.

About Hotel Engine

Hotel Engine is the world's largest Lodging Performance Network, established to create a richer, more rewarding business travel experience by connecting a global network of businesses and lodging partners. The collective power of the network delivers significant savings, convenience and choice to business travelers, while driving significant and differentiated business to lodging partners. Hotel Engine is trusted by 550,000+ individual members across 35,000+ businesses and 700,000 hotels in 185+ countries.

