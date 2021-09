Back when the series preview schedule was decided and that I was to write this one, the Cardinals were a game back of the Reds and Padres, 1.5 games above the Phillies, and 2 games above the Mets. Six wins later, the Cardinals have inexplicably taken a fairly strong 3 game lead in the wild card with 14 games to play. In order to keep their position as the second wild card leader, they need to win at least some of the games against tonight’s opponent, the Milwaukee Brewers.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO