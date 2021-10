September 27, 2021 — Robert Henry Bahmer was born on this date in 1904 in Gardena, North Dakota. He is best known for his work with the National Archives, which is responsible for maintaining the records of the United States Federal Government. The archives, located in Washington, DC, are known as the “Nation’s Record Keeper.” Bahmer led the archives from 1966 to 1969 as the country’s fourth United States Archivist.

OBITUARIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO