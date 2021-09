The tragic case of Gabby Petito is not lost on the Indigenous people in the Wyoming area. Many of them still wait to hear what happened to their missing or murdered loved ones without answers.Since 2011, 710 Indigenous persons have been reported missing in 22 counties, 57 percent of them female. Many families never found their loved ones and still seek answers. After the past decade came and went without much change in solving these crimes, local citizens took action which sparked much-needed discussion.In the United States, four out of five Indigenous people have experienced violence. For the women,...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO