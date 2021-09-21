Firefighting Basics: Ladder Tips
Six easy tips on ground ladder operations to incorporate into your firefighter training. I’ve been focusing lately on fireground operations that I have witnessed over the last few months in which firefighters are undertaking certain tasks and completing them in a manner that is not consistent with their training. One such area is ground ladders. This area is generally neglected in the fire service because we look upon a ground ladder as a bulky, heavy, and awkward item to handle.www.fireengineering.com
Comments / 0