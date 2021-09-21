CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighting Basics: Ladder Tips

By Mark van der Feyst
FireEngineering.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix easy tips on ground ladder operations to incorporate into your firefighter training. I’ve been focusing lately on fireground operations that I have witnessed over the last few months in which firefighters are undertaking certain tasks and completing them in a manner that is not consistent with their training. One such area is ground ladders. This area is generally neglected in the fire service because we look upon a ground ladder as a bulky, heavy, and awkward item to handle.

newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford firefighters rescue woman and boy with ladder apartment during fire

At approximately 3:00pm this afternoon the New Bedford Fire Department responded to 269 Tinkham Street for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, Incident Commander District Chief David Cooper reported a fire in the second floor apartment of this three family dwelling. District Chief Brian Medeiros reported one female adult and...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FireEngineering.com

Kids Ring Station Doorbell to Alert WA Firefighters to Fire

The Columbian, Vancouver, Wash. Sep. 22—Firefighters helped a family extinguish a laundry room fire Wednesday morning in the Maplewood neighborhood after two children ran to the fire station to seek help, according to the Vancouver Fire Department. Crews at Station 2 awoke just before 6 a.m. to the visitor doorbell...
VANCOUVER, WA
FireEngineering.com

Yes, You Can Get a Firefighter Job with No ‘Experience’

Three qualities that can help you in your career as a firefighter. There are many reasons people apply to fire departments. It is a lifelong goal for some, a chance for a “steady job with benefits” for others, and some see it as a way to make a difference in the world—even if they are not quite sure what a firefighter does. All agree that they have seen TV shows and news clips of firefighters and EMTs saving lives, putting out fires, and driving the huge shiny trucks that get a lot of attention. They may have also had interactions with these public servants in their own communities and experienced high levels of customer service and the true spirit of self-sacrifice that is present in the first responder community. If none of these applicants have any prior experience or any of the certifications we discussed the previous article, how can they break into the fire service career field? What can they use from their past experiences to make them stand out in their applications and interviews?
JOBS
FireEngineering.com

AR Fire Lieutenant Dies After Contracting COVID-19

A fire lieutenant with the North Little Rock (AR) Fire Department has passed away after contracting the coronavirus, according to the U.S. Fire Administration. Lieutenant Scott Chassells, 48, responded to several medical incidents during which he encountered COVID-19 positive patients and patients with COVID-19-like symptoms. Lieutenant Chassells subsequently contracted the virus and started showing symptoms on August 15, 2021. He passed away from complications due to the virus on September 18, 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FireEngineering.com

OR Mayor: Firefighters Will Quit Over Vaccine Mandate

Sep. 22—WARRENTON — Mayor Henry Balensifer has warned Gov. Kate Brown that he will be forced to declare an emergency and ask for help from the Oregon National Guard or other state resources if the city’s firefighters quit over the governor’s coronavirus vaccine mandate. Most of the city’s firefighters are...
OREGON STATE
FireEngineering.com

Firefighters Make Rescues at San Francisco Mission District Fire

San Francisco (CA) firefighters responded to an overnight fire in the Mission District that sent one person to the hospital. On September 26, 2021, San Francisco Firefighters Local 798 reported on Twitter that one person was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries from the fire at 58 Rondel Place. The union lauded firefighters for making rescues at the scene of the fire, which displaced seven people.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FireEngineering.com

Dublin Fire Brigade 9/11 Commemorative Coin to Support Friends of Firefighters

Designed by fire photography site Fire-Ireland.com, the Dublin Fire Brigade September 11th commemorative coin honors those who died on 9/11 as well as those who have died of illness related to their work in the World Trade Center rescue and recovery efforts. To date, more than 257 Fire Department of New York (FDNY) members have died of World Trade Center related illnesses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Country
India
NewsBreak
Travel
FireEngineering.com

Cherry Grove (NY) Fire Department Unveils Its New Fire Engine, Designed for the Unique Boardwalk Community

New Engine Is Named for Chief Lyn Hutton, Former CGFD Chief & A Pioneer Among Women in New York State Fire Service. The Cherry Grove (NY) Fire Department held a dedication ceremony and wet-down celebration on Saturday September 25th 2021 at their headquarters for their new engine, 526-1, which was put into service earlier this year. 526-1 was dedicated in honor of Cherry Grove’s longtime Ex-Chief, and pioneer for women in the fire service, Lyn Hutton. Hutton was on hand to celebrate, as well as members of the community and firefighters from near and far!
POLITICS
FireEngineering.com

Training Minutes: Hazmat RIT

In this Homegrown Training Minutes segment, Jeff Chandler and company discuss removing a down firefighter in a Level A hazmat suit from the hazardous materials hot zone. Thanks to Jay Alvaran for video editing. These videos are for firefighter training demonstration purposes only. Please note: For the purposes of showing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FireEngineering.com

IAFC-VCOS, NVFC Release Lavender Ribbon Report Update to Reduce Occupational Cancer Risks

The International Association of Fire Chiefs’ Volunteer and Combination Officers Section (VCOS) and the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) have released an update to the Lavender Ribbon Report that provides 11 best practices for reducing exposure risks and preventing occupationally caused cancer in firefighters. The new Lavender Ribbon Report Update includes additional information, essays, articles, research, and ideas for successfully implementing the best practices.
HEALTH
FireEngineering.com

Lowe’s Offers First Responders 10-Percent Discount Ahead of National First Responders Day

Lowe’s today announced it will offer a new 10 percent discount coupon for eligible first responders in Lowe’s stores nationwide and on Lowes.com Oct. 22 through Oct. 24, in recognition and appreciation for their service. The gesture acknowledges first responders’ tireless commitment and aims to ensure that when they go home, they have a welcome place of reprieve.
HOUSING
FireEngineering.com

Training Minutes: Underpin: Car vs. Tractor Trailer

In this Training Minutes video, Paul DeBartolomeo and company review removing a victim from an underpin, in which the victim is pinned between a vehicle and tractor-trailer body. These videos are for firefighter training demonstration purposes only. When you perform these techniques at emergency scenes and evolutions, be sure to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FireEngineering.com

DE Crews Respond When Grain Elevator Falls on Truck, Trapping Driver

Sep. 24—Heavy-duty wreckers were utilized to free a man after a grain elevator fell on the truck he was driving Wednesday afternoon. According to a Laurel Fire Department Facebook post, they responded to Laurel Grain, near the intersection of Routes 9 and 13, for an industrial accident around 1:30 p.m. Sept. 22.
DELAWARE STATE
FireEngineering.com

Pawtucket (RI) Firefighters Find Marijuana Grow in Former Theater

PAWTUCKET — Police seized 1,300 marijuana plants, 81 pounds of marijuana and equipment on Tuesday that firefighters discovered Monday when they answered an alarm in the former Gamm Theatre site at 172 Exchange St. An alarm sounding at 6:30 p.m. Monday summoned firefighters to the locked theater in the Pawtucket...
PAWTUCKET, RI
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters Battling Caldor Fire Looking Forward To Wet Weather

FRESH POND (CBS13) – The Caldor Fire is nearly 80 percent contained but it’s been an uphill battle for crews facing high temperatures and strong winds over the last several weeks. However, relief is in the forecast and fire crews are taking advantage. “We’re not relaxing at all,” said Robert Szczepanek with the Ventura County Fire Department. He’s part of the Caldor Fire Incident Management Team. After a hot few weeks, rain and moisture on the horizon are welcomed weather for Caldor Fire crews. “We will take advantage of the humidity and the rain,” said Szczepanek. The forgiving conditions won’t last long. It’s a...
ENVIRONMENT
FireEngineering.com

Humpday Hangout: Firefighters and Retirement

On this week’s Humpday Hangout, Robbie Fisher talks with Dan DeGryse and Mike Gagliano, retired captain from the Seattle (WA) Fire Department, about firefighters and retirement. Part two of Humpday Hangout: Straight Talk: From Firefighter to Retiree. Join us live on Fire Engineering’s Facebook at 1 p.m. Eastern on September...
SEATTLE, WA
Daily Mail

California highway is closed and two firefighters are injured as 450-acre wildfire blaze rips through mountains 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles

California highway authorities were forced to close all lanes of Interstate 5 in Southern California as firefighters battled a wildfire just 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles. The fire broke out Saturday afternoon in mountainous terrain near Castaic in northern Los Angeles County at 5pm and grew to 450 acres - more than half a square mile - prompting the California Highway Patrol to close a stretch of the busy freeway.
ACCIDENTS

