WDWNT Daily Recap (9/21/21): More 50th Anniversary Merchandise Arrives, Scavenger Hunt Debuts at Resort Hotels, Space 220 Adds a Virtual Queue, and More

Hello World Travelers and welcome to a beautiful, breezy day at EPCOT! Join us today as we journey around the world and discover all of the latest and greatest happenings. EPCOT was designed to be an “Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow.” Although the park has strayed from Walt’s original vision in many ways, the idea of change has not been forgotten, as the park is definitely seeing lots of changes in many different ways right now. We explored just a few of those upcoming changes today, so let’s jump in!

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO