WDWNT Daily Recap (9/21/21): More 50th Anniversary Merchandise Arrives, Scavenger Hunt Debuts at Resort Hotels, Space 220 Adds a Virtual Queue, and More

By Katie Francis
WDW News Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 9/13/21 (50th Anniversary Wrap Glitters on Monorail Gold, 50th Anniversary Cinderella Pumpkins in the Hub, New Lightning Lane Signs Arrive, & More)

Royal greetings from a rather golden day at Magic Kingdom!. A gleaming new 50th anniversary Monorail wrap was fit on Monorail Gold. The Main Street, U.S.A. golden lamppost makeover is complete, and they shine along the sidewalks to the castle. The new “Walk In The Park” Dooney & Bourke collection...
Disney World Just Released 88 (!!!) Pieces of NEW 50th Anniversary Merchandise

Disney World’s 50th anniversary is SO. CLOSE. Over in Emporium in Magic Kingdom, we found a new collection of 50th anniversary merchandise! There’s a TON of items ranging from clothing to accessories and more, so let’s get into it!. Apparel. As for clothing, there are quite a few new 50th...
Inside the Magic

Disney Characters Will Visit Resort Hotels in 50th Anniversary Outfits

When Disney World kicks off its 18-month long 50th anniversary celebration, there are going to be a ton of exciting events happening all around the Walt Disney World Resort. New fireworks will be coming to both the Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, there will be a new attraction at EPCOT, specialty food and merchandise will be all over the place, and decorations will adorn all corners of the Parks.
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT 9/24/21 (New Norway Merchandise Slides Into The Fjording, American Heritage Gallery Receives New Pieces Celebrating American Indian Culture, Arendelle Aqua Lemonade Removed From Menu at Block & Hans, and More)

Hello World Travelers and welcome to a beautiful, breezy day at EPCOT! Join us today as we journey around the world and discover all of the latest and greatest happenings. EPCOT was designed to be an “Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow.” Although the park has strayed from Walt’s original vision in many ways, the idea of change has not been forgotten, as the park is definitely seeing lots of changes in many different ways right now. We explored just a few of those upcoming changes today, so let’s jump in!
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Big Feet Stitch Plush Stomps Into Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Another version of Stitch is now available at Walt Disney World. We found this big feet plush in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. Stitch Plush – $29.99. This Stitch may also be considered a “big ear” plush,...
No More Virtual Queue! Lines Arrive for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

One of the most popular Walt Disney World Resort attractions, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, has officially put a pause on its virtual queue process as of today, September 23, 2021. Now, Rise of the Resistance is a standby line experience with no boarding pass required. Lines gathered for Disney’s Hollywood Studio rope drop as a massive crowd of Guests makes a mad dash to the attraction entrance in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: The American Heritage Gallery Reopens with New Artifacts at EPCOT

The American Heritage Gallery inside The American Adventure at EPCOT has reopened with new artifacts after a brief closure. This gallery has long held the “Creating Tradition” exhibit, which highlights innovation and change in Native American (or American Indian) artwork from different regions of the country. Each display inside is...
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Early Theme Park Entry Begins at EPCOT

As part of “The World’s Most Magical Celebration”, Walt Disney World hotel guests can now enter all four theme parks 30 minutes early every day. With EPCOT opening at 11:00 AM, we got to the park at about 10:00 AM to see how early entry would go. Early entry guests...
